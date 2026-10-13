DeKalb police: Shooting on Memorial Drive leaves woman injured
DeKalb County Police officers investigate a Tuesday night shooting along the 3400 block of Memorial Drive near Decatur that left a woman hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries on October 13, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police officers are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Tucker that left a woman injured.
Memorial Drive police presence
What we know:
Officers responded to a reported shooting around 7:59 p.m. in the 3400 block of Memorial Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Unanswered questions
What we don't know:
Investigators have not identified the victim or released details regarding potential suspects or a motive behind the shooting. It remains unknown if any arrests have been made as the investigation continues.
Submitting anonymous police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app. Tipsters can also text "DKPD" followed by their tip to 847411.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Public Information Officer Blaine Clark, who provided an official statement on behalf of the DeKalb County Police Department.