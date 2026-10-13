DeKalb police: Shooting on Memorial Drive leaves woman injured

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DeKalb County Police officers investigate a Tuesday night shooting along the 3400 block of Memorial Drive near Decatur that left a woman hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries on October 13, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief DeKalb County Police are searching for answers after a woman was shot along Memorial Drive on Tuesday night. Officers found the woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 7:59 p.m.



DeKalb County Police officers are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Tucker that left a woman injured.

Memorial Drive police presence

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 7:59 p.m. in the 3400 block of Memorial Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the victim or released details regarding potential suspects or a motive behind the shooting. It remains unknown if any arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Submitting anonymous police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app. Tipsters can also text "DKPD" followed by their tip to 847411.