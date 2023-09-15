Deion Sanders gives Colorado players sunglasses to continue feud with Colorado State's Jay Norvell

article

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders continues to hit back at Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell’s jab at him, leading up to their matchup on Saturday.

Norvell swiped at Sanders during a media session, insinuating that he doesn’t like how Sanders wears his sunglasses and hat during interviews.

"I sat down with ESPN today. And I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, ‘I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.’ And I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me," Norvell said. "They’re not going to like us, no matter what we say or do. It doesn’t matter. So, let’s go up there and play."

FILE - Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sept. 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Well, "Coach Prime" shared a little gift that he got his entire team on his Instagram.

Yes, you guessed it. Sunglasses.

"These are the shades," Sanders is heard saying at the beginning of the video. "Imma give you these."

Colorado’s equipment staff, then, handed out a bunch of sunglasses to each player during the meeting.

"I just want to see how y’all look in them. You look good. You look fly," Sanders said smiling.

When Norvell made the comment about Sanders, everyone viewed it as fuel to a fire that has already burned bright in Boulder this season. Sanders’ first year with the Buffaloes has gotten off to a swell start, upsetting TCU on the road before taking down Nebraska in their first home game last week.

FILE - Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers looks on before the game against the Southern University Jaguars in the SWAC Championship at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Dec. 03, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Sanders’ crew, now ranked No. 18 in the nation, is expected to demolish Colorado State at home this Saturday. And Sanders admitted to his players on Thursday that it’s now "personal" after what Norvell said.

"I’m minding my own business, watching some film, trying to get ready," Sanders told his players. "Trying to get out here and be the best coach I can be. And I look up, and I read some bull junk that they done said about us. Once again.

"Why would you want to talk about us when we don’t talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work out butts off, and do our jobs on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition . . . they done messed around and made it, what?"

Sanders’ players responded: "Personal."

"it was just going to be a good game," Sanders continued.

It was personal last week against the Cornhuskers after their head coach, Matt Rhule, seemingly took a shot in the offseason about how some football programs were building their teams through the NCAA transfer portal, with many believing that Rhule was taking aim at Sanders.

"And the reason it’s so personal to me is they said it’s about my kids," Sanders told his players before that game. "You think I’m going to let them talk about y’all, and it ain’t going to be personal? You think I’m going to let them doubt y’all, and it ain’t gonna be personal? You think I’m going to let them naysay y’all, and it ain’t going to get personal?"

Now, while Norvell said what he said, he did show praise for Sanders on Monday prior to making his comment.

"Deion Sanders has had a lot of public critics. I’m not one of them. I really respect all head coaches and the sacrifices they’ve had to make to become head coaches, and I appreciate the path they have to go through to get there," Norvell said, according to The Coloradoan. "Especially African American coaches. I was happy to see Deion get his opportunity. I had to wait a long time to get mine."

Colorado has defeated Colorado State in five straight "Rocky Mountain Showdown" games, the last coming in 2019.

Will we see the team walking onto the field with those sunglasses on?

