Decatur man indicted in fatal domestic violence beating

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The Brief A grand jury indicted Laharry Ward on murder and assault charges in the death of his ex-girlfriend Toyka Biggs in Decatur. Police said Biggs was found stabbed and beaten in her apartment despite a protective no-contact order against Ward. Surveillance video captured Ward at the apartment complex around the time of the fatal attack, according to investigators.



A 57-year-old Decatur man faces multiple murder charges after grand jurors indicted him in the fatal stabbing and beating of his ex-girlfriend inside her apartment.

What we know:

A DeKalb County Grand Jury indicted Laharry Ward on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and violating a family violence order.

Officers found 43-year-old Toyka Biggs dead on the floor of her apartment on Friendly Heights Boulevard.

She suffered multiple stab wounds and repeated blows to the head.

Police arrested Ward for battery—family violence against Biggs.

His bond terms ordered him to stay away from Biggs and prohibited him from returning to their shared apartment.

What's next:

Surveillance footage showed Ward at the complex around the time Biggs died.

Officers arrested Ward, and he remains held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The District Attorney’s Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Unit is prosecuting the case.

What we don't know:

Officials have not scheduled an exact trial date for Ward.