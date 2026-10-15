Decatur man indicted in fatal domestic violence beating
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 57-year-old Decatur man faces multiple murder charges after grand jurors indicted him in the fatal stabbing and beating of his ex-girlfriend inside her apartment.
What we know:
A DeKalb County Grand Jury indicted Laharry Ward on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and violating a family violence order.
Officers found 43-year-old Toyka Biggs dead on the floor of her apartment on Friendly Heights Boulevard.
She suffered multiple stab wounds and repeated blows to the head.
Police arrested Ward for battery—family violence against Biggs.
His bond terms ordered him to stay away from Biggs and prohibited him from returning to their shared apartment.
What's next:
Surveillance footage showed Ward at the complex around the time Biggs died.
Officers arrested Ward, and he remains held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail awaiting arraignment.
The District Attorney’s Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Unit is prosecuting the case.
What we don't know:
Officials have not scheduled an exact trial date for Ward.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official court and law enforcement records provided by the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office and the DeKalb County Police Department.