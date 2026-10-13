Coffee County firefighter arrested in child sexual battery case

The Brief William Jerry Minix II, 43, of Nicholls, was charged with sexual battery against a child younger than 16. The alleged incident did not happen while Minix was working as a Coffee County firefighter, the GBI said. The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be sent to prosecutors when it is complete.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Coffee County firefighter on a charge of sexual battery against a child younger than 16.

What we know:

William Jerry Minix II, 43, of Nicholls, was arrested Oct. 9 and booked into the Coffee County Jail, the GBI said.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Minix had inappropriate contact with a child. The request was made June 12. Minix was employed by the Coffee County Fire Department at the time of the alleged incident, but it did not happen while he was working as a firefighter, the GBI said.

The investigation remains active. Once it is complete, the case file will be sent to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 912-384-4227 or the GBI’s Douglas office at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), using the GBI’s online tip form or downloading the See Something, Send Something app.