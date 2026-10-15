Clark Atlanta, several HBCUs awarded $97M in federal STEM grants

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The Brief Clark Atlanta University will receive nearly $10 million in federal funding to expand its STEM research programs and facilities. The award is part of a broader $97.1 million Department of Defense investment supporting several HBCUs across the country. The federal grants aim to help Clark Atlanta and peer institutions achieve Research One status, the nation's highest research classification.



Clark Atlanta University has been awarded nearly $10 million in federal funding to expand its science and technology programs, alongside several other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock announced.

What we know:

The $9,784,632 grant for Clark Atlanta University is part of a $97.1 million federal investment secured through the Department of Defense’s (DOD) HBCU and Minority-Serving Institutions program.

The funding is designed to help Clark Atlanta and nine other institutions achieve Research One status, the highest tier of research activity recognized in American higher education.

Achieving Research One classification will allow Clark Atlanta students and faculty to access top-tier laboratory tools, defense-related technical coursework, and advanced research fellowships on campus.

Since taking office in 2022, Warnock, a Morehouse College graduate, has secured more than $17 billion for HBCU campuses nationwide, including nearly $275 million dedicated specifically to Georgia institutions.

What they're saying:

Warnock emphasized that investing in STEM capabilities at Clark Atlanta and other institutions prepares the next generation of scientists and tech leaders.

"For too long, HBCUs have gone unrecognized for their contributions to our nation’s leading STEM industry," Warnock said in a statement. "These institutions serve as stewards of academic excellence and innovation, and this federal investment specifically in STEM programs honors that legacy of greatness and expands opportunity for the next generation of scientists."

Dig deeper:

The funding builds on the bipartisan HBCU Research Capacity Act, introduced by Warnock and Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.), which created a centralized federal portal connecting HBCU faculty and students with government research and development grant opportunities.

By the numbers:

Alongside Clark Atlanta, several other HBCUs and minority-serving institutions nationwide received funding under the $97.1 million allocation:

Florida A&M University (FAMU): $10,000,000

Morgan State University: $10,000,000

North Carolina A&T State University: $10,000,000

Delaware State University: $9,998,873

Texas Southern University: $9,997,847

University of the District of Columbia: $9,982,865

Fayetteville State University: $9,905,607

Prairie View A&M University: $9,858,194

Jackson State University: $7,573,527

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a definitive timeline for when the federal funds will be disbursed or when students can begin applying for new research fellowships and programs.