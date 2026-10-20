Cartersville police arrest man after decomposed pet found on doorstep

The Brief A Cartersville man faces an aggravated animal cruelty charge after police say he dumped a dead dog at a home where his soon-to-be ex-wife lived with her boyfriend. Police said the decomposed Chiweenie named Braixen was left inside a crate along with a threatening note. Officers reported the suspect admitted he periodically fed the dog and ignored the animal's whimpering until it starved to death inside the cage.



A Cartersville man was arrested after police said he left his about to be ex-wife's dead, decomposed dog in a crate on her boyfriend's doorstep alongside a threatening message.

Cartersville animal cruelty arrest

What we know:

Michael, the boyfriend of the dog's owner, said he stepped outside his home last week to find a crate, covered with a blanket next to his front door. Inside was a dead, mummified Chiweenie named Braixen who belonged to his girlfriend.

A threatening note accompanied the cage, reading, "You wanted her so bad, here she is," according to Michael. The dog belonged to his girlfriend, but when she split up from her husband, Jaylen Gregory, the dog stayed with Gregory.

Michael called Cartersville police, who noted that a necropsy could likely not be performed because of the severe decomposition. Cartersville Police Capt. Greg Sparacio said Gregory admitted to feeding the dog only periodically and ignoring its whimpering until it died.

Gregory was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Police noted more charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

Domestic harassment investigation

The backstory:

The dog's owner had the Chiweenie for three years before her split with Gregory. Michael said Gregory had been sending various threats since the end of May following the breakup.

The dog's owner noted that the animal was dumped on what would have been her wedding anniversary with Gregory. Michael stated he wants Gregory kept in custody because he no longer feels safe saying "if he's capable of doing this to an animal, what else could he do?"

What we don't know:

Authorities do not know the exact date the dog died inside the cage.