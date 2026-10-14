Car show to benefit Newnan oncology nurse battling breast cancer

The Brief A Newnan car show fundraiser on Saturday aims to support a 41-year-old oncology nurse battling stage 4 breast cancer. April Fowler recently graduated as a registered nurse and currently works at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton. The event will help offset mounting medical bills for the family, whose 6-year-old daughter also faces severe health challenges.



An oncology nurse fighting stage 4 breast cancer is receiving widespread community support through an upcoming car show designed to ease her family's overwhelming medical debt.

Coweta County community response

What we know:

Providence Baptist Church is organizing "Show for a Cause," a major car show benefiting April Fowler and her family.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Unity Baptist Church, located at 311 Smokey Road in Newnan.

Registration costs $25 per vehicle, and all proceeds go directly to the Fowler family. A GoFundMe page titled "Trusting God, supporting April" is also collecting donations online.

Family health challenges

The backstory:

Fowler is a 41-year-old registered nurse working on the oncology floor at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton. Despite her own stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, she refused a unit transfer.

"I was asked if I needed to transfer units... and I told them no, I was exactly where I needed to be because I actually understand what my patients are going through," she said.

Her 6-year-old daughter, Ivy, has also battled congenital heart defects since infancy. The child has undergone three surgeries, with the most recent operation occurring in 2025 just as Fowler became sick.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Providence Baptist Church hosts the "Show for a Cause" charity car show at Unity Baptist Church in Newnan to raise funds for local nurse April Fowler on October 14, 2026 (Unity Baptist Church).

What they're saying:

The mounting medical expenses have created immense financial stress for Fowler and her husband, Matthew, who is a police officer.

"The medical bills pile up," Fowler said. "And you'll get phone calls ... Where's my money? And it's like I can't catch a break."

She urges everyone to seek immediate medical attention for unusual symptoms. "Any little ache or pain or anything that is off, tell your doctor ... because it'll get to a point where it is too late," Fowler said.

Outstanding fundraising totals

What we don't know:

Organizers have not publicly stated a specific monetary goal for the upcoming weekend car show. It remains unclear exactly how many vehicles are expected to register for the charity event.