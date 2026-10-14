A bus driver noticed something wrong on her route and saved a man's life

The Brief Haralson County School Bus Driver Autumn Dyer found a man trapped underneath a lawn mower after he was stuck for nearly two hours. Dyer immediately called Haralson County 911 to request emergency assistance. Responding crews from the Haralson County Fire Department and Ambucare EMS safely extricated the man and provided medical care.



Haralson County emergency personnel safely rescued a man trapped under a lawn mower Tuesday after a local school bus driver spotted him and called 911.

Bus driver finds victim

What we know:

Haralson County School Bus Driver Autumn Dyer was on her route Tuesday when she spotted a man stuck underneath a lawn mower.

The man had been trapped for approximately two hours before Dyer recognized the situation and contacted Haralson County 911 for emergency assistance.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity or condition of the rescued man, nor have they detailed how the lawn mower flipped on top of him.

Emergency crews coordinate rescue

What they're saying:

Haralson County Fire Department personnel and Ambucare EMS worked together to safely extricate the patient and provide necessary medical care.

Responding agencies commended Dyer for her quick thinking and willingness to act during an emergency, noting that her actions helped ensure the man received critical help.

Fire officials emphasized that the incident serves as a reminder that anyone can make a life-saving difference without being a first responder.