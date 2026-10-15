Bullet holes left behind after gunfire strikes DeKalb homes, car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police rushed to the 1500 block of Eastern Sunrise Lane around 4:38 a.m. Thursday after gunfire damaged two homes and a vehicle.
DeKalb County gunfire damage
What we know:
Officers arrived to find tons of bullet holes marking the residential area following the early morning shooting call. The gunfire struck two separate homes and punctured a nearby vehicle.
DeKalb County police confirmed that no one inside either home was shot. First responders reported no injuries at the scene.
Eastern Sunrise Lane investigation
What we don't know:
Police have not released any suspect descriptions or potential motives connected to the early morning shooting.
Officials have not disclosed how many shooters opened fire or how many rounds were discharged.
Ongoing DeKalb police search
What's next:
Detectives continue to process evidence as the criminal investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities have not yet announced any arrests in connection with the property damage.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, who detailed the incident in an official press release, as well as digital newsroom observations from the scene.