Bullet holes left behind after gunfire strikes DeKalb homes, car

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The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Eastern Sunrise Lane early Thursday morning. Officers discovered damage across two homes and one vehicle after gunfire left a barrage of bullet holes across the neighborhood scene. Authorities confirmed no one was struck by the gunfire, and emergency personnel reported zero injuries at either residential location.



DeKalb County police rushed to the 1500 block of Eastern Sunrise Lane around 4:38 a.m. Thursday after gunfire damaged two homes and a vehicle.

DeKalb County gunfire damage

What we know:

Officers arrived to find tons of bullet holes marking the residential area following the early morning shooting call. The gunfire struck two separate homes and punctured a nearby vehicle.

DeKalb County police confirmed that no one inside either home was shot. First responders reported no injuries at the scene.

Eastern Sunrise Lane investigation

What we don't know:

Police have not released any suspect descriptions or potential motives connected to the early morning shooting.

Officials have not disclosed how many shooters opened fire or how many rounds were discharged.

Ongoing DeKalb police search

What's next:

Detectives continue to process evidence as the criminal investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities have not yet announced any arrests in connection with the property damage.