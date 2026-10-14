Buford company builds $200K classic-inspired modern vehicles

The Brief Vintage Modern builds luxury vehicles that combine classic car designs with modern technology, safety and reliability. The company starts with modern vehicles and transforms them into classic-inspired cars. Vintage Modern has shipped more than 500 vehicles, with social media helping fuel its growth.



For as long as Chau Nguyen can remember, cars have been more than just a hobby. Growing up, he dreamed of owning classic vehicles and used that passion as motivation to become successful.

What they're saying:

"I grew up just loving cars, dreaming of cars. And I basically used that as my motivation in life to go out and be successful so that I could buy cars one day. I never knew that I'd be building them one day, but it was. It was actually what I was meant to do," said Nguyen, founder of Vintage Modern.

Nguyen eventually started purchasing older cars, but quickly realized their timeless looks often came with mechanical problems and reliability concerns.

He wanted to find a way to enjoy the appearance of a classic car without sacrificing the convenience of a modern vehicle.

"It pretty much was a necessity of mine to figure out how do we make it better, how do we make it where you can actually drive it?" Nguyen said.

That idea became the foundation for Vintage Modern, his Buford-based company.

Instead of simply restoring older vehicles, Nguyen and his team start with modern cars and build classic-inspired luxury vehicles around them.

"That's how you get modern day technology, reliability and safety," Nguyen explained.

The finished vehicles come with a luxury price tag, selling for more than $200,000. But for customers willing to make that investment, the appeal is getting the best of both worlds: vintage styling with the comfort, safety and reliability of today's vehicles.

"Having all the things that you're used to in your modern car and not having to give that up is a big priority for people, especially at this price point," Nguyen said.

The company says social media has also helped fuel its success, showcasing the custom vehicles and the people who build them. That exposure has helped attract customers, including some celebrities.

So far, Vintage Modern has shipped more than 500 vehicles, and the company is preparing for even more growth.

Nguyen says the business will soon introduce a new model and move into a larger manufacturing facility to keep up with demand.

"We're also expanding to a new factory that will be three times the size of this building. And then we're adding 100 people to our team to launch the new model and to prepare for future growth," Nguyen said.

Despite the company's success, Nguyen says his motivation remains rooted in the same childhood passion that started it all.

"I still walk through here, and I'm still a kid chasing a dream. And it's. If you love something, I think you'll be relentless about it. So one thing that we're big on here is passion," Nguyen said.

For Nguyen, that childhood dream isn't in the rearview mirror. It's still the driving force behind his company's success.