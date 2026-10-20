Atlanta Technical College shooting: Student who died identified

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The Brief The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who died following Monday's shooting at Atlanta Technical College as 60-year-old Donald Silva. Atlanta police said a gun accidentally went off inside a classroom Monday morning, hitting another student in the leg. Investigators said Silva then went into a campus bathroom, where he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Authorities have identified a student who died following an accidental classroom shooting Monday morning at Atlanta Technical College as a 60-year-old man.

What we know:

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday identified the deceased man as Donald Silva, 60.

ORIGINAL STORY: Student dies after allegedly shooting another student at Atlanta college

Atlanta police responded to the campus at 1560 Metropolitan Parkway SW around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, following reports of gunfire.

According to investigators, a gun accidentally discharged inside a classroom, hitting a student in the leg. Emergency crews took the injured student to a local hospital alert and breathing.

Officers searched the building and found Silva dead inside a campus bathroom from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police described the incident as isolated and confirmed there was never an active threat to the campus or neighboring Atlanta Metropolitan State College.

What we don't know:

The identity and updated medical condition of the injured student have not been released.

Investigators have not explained how the firearm was brought onto campus or what caused it to discharge.