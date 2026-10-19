Student dies after allegedly shooting another student at Atlanta college

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The Brief One student died and another was injured in a shooting Monday morning at Atlanta Technical College. Atlanta police say a gun accidentally discharged inside a classroom, striking one student in the leg. Investigators say the student who had the firearm later died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.



One student died and another was hospitalized following a shooting Monday morning at Atlanta Technical College, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to 1560 Metropolitan Parkway SW around 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 19 after receiving reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male student dead inside a bathroom from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police also found a second student suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. That student was transported to a hospital by ambulance and was alert, conscious and breathing, according to investigators.

Police say there is no ongoing threat

Atlanta police described the shooting as an isolated incident and said there is no active threat to the surrounding community.

An alert shared with the Atlanta Metropolitan State College community also indicated there was no known threat to that campus, although students and staff could expect an increased police presence at neighboring Atlanta Technical College.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Police emphasized that their findings are preliminary and could change as additional evidence becomes available.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police have not revealed the names or ages of either person involved in the incident.