Atlanta moves forward to create Inspector General role

An Atlanta City Council Committee has approved legislation to create the new position of Inspector General.

The Council's Finance Committee unanimously voted to approve changes to the City Charter to make way for this position.

The Inspector General would look into the actions of any Atlanta city agency to prevent abuses of power and make sure rules are being followed.

Some city leaders, however, worry about how this new position will operate.

The proposal comes as federal investigators continue their investigation into allegations of corruption at Atlanta City Hall.

The full council is expected to vote on the proposal next Tuesday, before a possible final vote to officially establish the position next month.