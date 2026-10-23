Atlanta homicide suspect arrested after SWAT raid in Johns Creek

The Brief Tactical teams arrested 26-year-old Xavier Bryant on Friday following an hours-long standoff at a Johns Creek home. Authorities charged Bryant with murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection with a fatal Sept. 4 shooting at a Peachtree Road parking deck. Bryant is the fourth suspect charged in the case, joining three others arrested following a police chase into Cobb County the morning of the killing.



A 26-year-old murder suspect was arrested Friday following an hours-long standoff in Johns Creek, marking the fourth arrest in a deadly September robbery and shooting in a Buckhead parking deck, authorities announced.

What we know:

Atlanta police and several other law enforement agencies arrested Xavier Bryant, 26, on Friday after an hours-long standoff in the 9100 block of Nesbit Ferry Road in Johns Creek.

Detectives obtained warrants charging Bryant with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officers from Johns Creek, Milton, and Roswell, along with deputies from Forsyth and Cherokee counties, assisted Atlanta police in serving search and arrest warrants before taking Bryant into custody without incident.

The operation drew a heavy law enforcement presence with SWAT teams on scene.

Johns Creek police emphasized that the raid was an isolated incident and that there is no lingering threat to the surrounding neighborhood.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a deadly shooting on Sept. 4 in the 2100 block of Peachtree Road NE. Atlanta police responded around 1:39 a.m. to a report of gunfire and found a man shot inside a parking deck. Grady EMS attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene. A second man who was with the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities said he was not shot.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man killed at Buckhead apartment parking deck, 3 detained

During the initial investigation, officers spotted a suspect vehicle and broadcast a description across the metro area. Cobb County officers located the car and engaged in a chase that ended with the arrest of three other suspects: Brian Wingo, Charles Lewis and Ky-Mani Goodings. All three were booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder and armed robbery.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the man killed in the parking deck or the surviving victim.

Police have also not disclosed what sparked the standoff at the Johns Creek residence or Bryant's connection to that location.