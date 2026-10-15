Atlanta Beltline stabbing: Suspect found incompetent

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The Brief A Fulton County judge ruled Johnathan Hamby is not competent to stand trial in the fatal stabbing of Ramon Harris. The ruling places the case on a competency docket while officials determine whether Hamby’s competency can be restored. The charges remain in place; the ruling is not a finding of guilt or innocence.



A Fulton County judge ruled Oct. 13 that Johnathan Hamby, 54, is not mentally competent to stand trial in the fatal stabbing of 29-year-old Ramon Harris on the Atlanta Beltline.

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta Beltline stabbing suspect | What we know about Johnathan Hamby

What we know:

Court records found by FOX 5 Atlanta say a doctor found Hamby unable to understand court proceedings or assist his attorneys with his defense. The judge moved the case to the court’s competency docket.

The ruling puts the criminal case on hold while officials determine whether Hamby’s competency can be restored.

The process may involve treatment at a state forensic facility or, in some circumstances, outpatient services. A finding of incompetency does not mean the charges have been dismissed or that Hamby has been found not guilty.

Stabbing case

The backstory:

Hamby is charged in Harris’ Aug. 23 death. Police said the men had been involved in a verbal argument before Harris was stabbed in the neck near the Beltline and Ponce de Leon Avenue. Harris, 29, died at a hospital.

The charges include murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fatal Atlanta Beltline stabbing: Felon with 30 arrests named suspect

Court records show Hamby had been arrested about 30 times and was on probation for a previous aggravated assault conviction when the stabbing occurred. He remains in the Fulton County Jail.