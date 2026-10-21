Assessment underway as Moores Mill Road bridge remains closed

The Brief Atlanta transportation officials are considering a temporary fix to reopen the Moores Mill Road bridge as quickly as possible. Engineers are investigating whether the partial collapse was triggered by roadway washout and aged infrastructure rather than a vehicle strike. The city has not released a reopening timetable, while Atlanta Public Schools has rerouted buses around the busy corridor.



City transportation leaders are exploring a temporary fix to reopen the closed Moores Mill Road bridge as engineers investigate whether aged infrastructure and soil washout, rather than a vehicle strike, caused its partial collapse.

Moores Mill Road bridge damage

What we know:

The Moores Mill Road bridge over Peachtree Creek closed Monday after a section of its outer support wall collapsed into the creek and a nearby water line ruptured.

Workers placed barricades on both sides of the 102-year-old structure while engineers from the Atlanta Department of Transportation and the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management assessed the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: Moores Mill Road bridge closed after vehicle strike causes collapse

City officials initially reported that a heavy vehicle struck the bridge, causing the wall to collapse and damaging the water pipe underneath, but authorities are are now trying to determine the cause of the collapse since the bridge is decades old.

Nearby residents reported seeing water shooting into the air from underneath the bridge before emergency crews arrived to manage the scene.

What they're saying:

Atlanta Department of Transportation Commissioner Solomon Caviness pointed to decades of wear and tear, noting the 102-year-old bridge has simply worn down after a century of weather and water flow.

"Obviously, we have a bridge that has been here since 1924. So we're about 102 years into this structure, and nature has called," Caviness said. "We do recognize, based on our response, that the section approaching the bridge, the roadway, has washout. So that's the lead and what we're focusing on. If we do come upon footage or information around a vehicle, we'll make that available."

Department of Watershed Management Commissioner Greg Eyerly noted that untangling what happened first remains difficult because both the bridge and water infrastructure are decades old.

"The bridge is over 100 years old. The valve that was there is 67 years old, and so we're dealing with infrastructure that is aged, and if there was indeed a vehicle strike that played into that, that could have played as well if it was weakened," Eyerly said. "What we're really focused on is what is ahead of us and getting that remedied."

ATLDOT Deputy Commissioner of Engineering Lenore Bromberg explained that the city is planning a phased repair strategy to restore traffic flow sooner.

"There is a likelihood that we'll have a temporary interim fix that allows us to get this back open to traffic as quickly as possible, and then we'll [have] a secondary fix that might require some traffic to be closed in the future in order to do any additional repair work we might need to do based on that final assessment," Bromberg said.

City Council Member Dustin Hillis previously voiced skepticism that a vehicle caused the damage, pointing out that physical evidence shows a ruptured water line.

"I'm not saying they're wrong or I'm right, but we can verify that a valve blew," Hillis said. "We have videos of that. We have videos and pictures of the damage. What we don't have is a video or license plate read or something that's showing a strike took place."

Bridge damage investigation

What we don't know:

City officials have not provided a timeline for reopening the bridge.

Authorities have not confirmed whether any surveillance video or physical evidence exists proving a vehicle struck the crossing.

The city has not released estimated cost projections for the temporary interim fix versus a permanent replacement.

Infrastructure funding and detours

What's next:

Engineers from ATLDOT and the Georgia Department of Transportation will continue inspecting the creek bed and approach soil through the weekend to design the interim stabilization plan.

Hillis plans to introduce legislation at the next city council meeting directing ATLDOT to evaluate long-term bridge replacement options, which could cost between $8 million and $12 million. Council members are also considering asking voters to renew the TSPLOST program next November to help fund citywide bridge replacements.

Meanwhile, detours are routing heavy traffic around the site. Preis warned that detour routes are sending vehicles past local schools and parks, and without adequate traffic management, he said it could create hazards for pedestrians and drivers.

Detours remain active in the area:

Eastbound drivers: Turn left onto Ridgewood Road NW, right onto West Wesley Road NW, and left back onto Moores Mill Road NW.

Westbound drivers: Turn right onto West Wesley Road NW, left onto Ridgewood Road NW, and right back onto Moores Mill Road NW.