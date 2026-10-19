Andy Stanley announces plans to step down as North Point pastor

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The Brief Andy Stanley announced Sunday that he will step down from his leadership roles at North Point Ministries in 2027 after more than three decades. Joel Thomas, the ministry's executive director, has been nominated to succeed Stanley. Approximately 50,000 congregants will have an opportunity to vote, with results expected Nov. 1. Stanley plans to continue preaching and supporting the church network while spending more time with his grandchildren.



Andy Stanley, the longtime pastor and founder of North Point Ministries, announced Sunday, Oct. 18, that he plans to step down from his leadership positions in 2027, marking a major transition for the Atlanta-area church network.

WATCH ANNOUNCEMENT HERE

What we know:

Stanley told congregants at North Point Community Church in Alpharetta that he will leave his roles as senior pastor of North Point Ministries and lead pastor of North Point Community Church after more than three decades of leadership.

The decision follows more than four years of discussions with his wife, Sandra, about his future and the organization's long-term stability, according to Stanley.

What they're saying:

Stanley said he believes the timing is right to transition to new leadership while allowing him to spend more time with his grandchildren.

"I want to be able to say yes to my grandchildren without having to check my schedule," Stanley said.

Joel Thomas nominated as successor

What's next:

Stanley has recommended Joel Thomas, North Point Ministries' executive director, to become the organization's next senior pastor.

Approximately 50,000 eligible congregants will have an opportunity to vote on the nomination, with results expected Nov. 1.

If approved, Thomas will assume the senior pastor position Jan. 1, 2027. Stanley will remain lead pastor of North Point Community Church until May 2027, when Thomas is expected to take over that role as well.

Thomas previously served as lead pastor of North Point Community Church.

Stanley plans to continue ministry work

Although Stanley is leaving his leadership positions, he emphasized that he is not stepping away from ministry entirely.

"I’m retiring from my job, but I’m not retiring from ministry," Stanley said.

He plans to continue preaching at North Point churches, serve as an ambassador for the organization and potentially remain involved with its board of elders.

North Point prepares for leadership change

Local perspective:

Stanley founded North Point Community Church in Alpharetta 31 years ago. What began as a single congregation has grown into a network of eight Atlanta-area campuses.

Under the church's governing rules, the board of elders can remove a senior pastor but cannot appoint a successor without congregational approval.

Stanley said the planned transition is intended to provide stability and position the ministry for continued growth under new leadership.