Abandoned mobile home on Ridge Road faces Carroll County code citations

The Brief Carroll County residents are calling on local officials to take action against an abandoned mobile home that has been decaying on Ridge Road for two years. Nearby neighbors report severe safety hazards, including rats and snakes spreading into surrounding yards from overgrown weeds and illegal trash dumping. Carroll County officials confirmed they located the Atlanta-based property owner, JB Partners LLC, and are prepared to issue official citations.



Neighbors say an abandoned Carroll County mobile home has become a growing safety hazard as frustrated neighbors demand county intervention to clear out pests and illegal trash dumping.

Carroll County blight battle

What we know:

An abandoned 780-square-foot mobile home sitting on a half-acre lot along Ridge Road has remained vacant for two years following the death of its previous renter. Neighbors report that the property owner has failed to maintain or re-rent the property, allowing garbage piles to accumulate in the backyard.

Neighbor Danny Lanning described severe pest problems spreading from the tall weeds into surrounding yards. Lanning began mowing the front lawn of the property himself to control the infestation, noting that rats ran in every direction when he started cutting the tall grass two months ago. Additionally, residents have caught people pulling up to the yard attempting to dump tires and garbage.

County records indicate that Buckhead-based JB Partners LLC owns the Ridge Road property. Carroll County officials confirmed they located the property owner and are prepared to issue official citations.

Property cleanup timeline

What we don't know:

County officials have not provided a specific date for when JB Partners LLC must appear in court or complete the property cleanup.

It remains unclear whether Carroll County will step in to clear the backyard trash piles if the property owner fails to comply with county citations. It says its legal staff is not exploring abatement options.

Neighbors fear repercussions

What they're saying:

The Lanning family expressed deep frustration overlooking at the deteriorating home every day, but neighbor Amanda Lanning admitted she fears potential backlash for speaking out.

"I'm scared. Repercussions," Amanda Lanning said, adding that she regularly watches people attempt to dump trash in the yard. "We've seen people pull up in the yard and dump tires in the yard. But when they see us, they pull off. It is very frustrating. It’s frustrating to look out your window and see this".

Danny Lanning noted that the ongoing conditions have forced him to take personal action to protect his family.

"The rats, the snakes, the garbage piles in the backyard. It's grown up. The rats outside out here. I shot them, buried them," Danny Lanning said. "I'm going to keep it ( front lawn) mowed, because when I mowed it about two months ago, when I started mowing that big, tall grass, rats and running everywhere."