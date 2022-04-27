Expand / Collapse search

81-year-old Detroit man shot while trying to apologize to pedestrians he almost hit with vehicle

By Amber Ainsworth
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An 81-year-old man was shot by someone he almost hit with his vehicle early Wednesday, Detroit police said.

Police said the man was turning onto Asbury from westbound Keeler around 6 a.m. when he almost hit two pedestrians. As the victim rolled down his window to apologize, one of the pedestrians shot him, police said.

Investigators used video to track a person of interest to a nearby gas station. Police are seeking the two persons of interest in the photo below.

Persons of interest

The victim was struck in the hip and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.