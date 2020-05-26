4 Minneapolis police officers fired following death of George Floyd in police custody

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody Monday night.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced the decision at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. The four officers involved have not been identified.

The man, identified as George Floyd, died at the hospital after he was detained by officers near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South. A video taken by a bystander showed one of the officers pinning Floyd to the ground and pressing his knee into the man’s neck as the man repeats that he cannot breathe. Floyd eventually becomes unresponsive, but the officer continues to hold his knee to the man’s neck until an ambulance arrives.

Mayor Jacob Frey said he supported the chief’s decision to terminate the officers “100 percent.”

“It is the right decision for our city. It is the right decision for our community. It is the right decision for our Minneapolis Police Department," Frey said.