4 men wanted after stealing refrigerator from Atlanta home, APD says

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for four men captured on home surveillance video walking into a residence and stealing a refrigerator. Officers responded to the daylight break-in on Linda Way on Sept. 5 after the homeowner reported the theft. Investigators said the incident is tied to an ongoing burglary investigation at the home; Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify four men caught on home surveillance video walking into a home in broad daylight and allegedly leaving with a refrigerator.

What we know:

The incident happened around 10:59 a.m. on Sept. 5 at a home in the 1500 block of Linda Way.

Police said officers spoke with the homeowner, who stated that four unidentified men were captured on security cameras entering the home. Surveillance video showed the group walking directly through the front door of the home carrying a refrigerator.

Police released security images of the four individuals in an effort to identify them.

Investigators confirmed that the appliance theft is connected to a broader, ongoing burglary investigation centered at the same Linda Way address.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released detailed physical descriptions or estimated ages for the four suspects.

Police have not disclosed what kind of vehicle the group used to haul the refrigerator away from the neighborhood.

Officials have not confirmed whether additional valuables or property were stolen during the break-in.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the four suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or text "CSGA" with the tip.

Tipsters do not have to provide their names or identifying details to remain eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.