Your first look at Johns Creek live-work-play destination Medley

The Brief Medley is a new mixed-use community in Johns Creek which officially opens with a three-day celebration beginning this Wednesday, October 28th. Located on more than 40 acres, the development is described on its website as a "day-to-night destination" and will feature restaurant, retail, and residential space. 25 shops and restaurants will open this Thursday, October 29th, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.



In music, it’s a piece composed of a series of songs or short pieces.

In swimming, it’s an event which incorporates a different stroke for each different part of the race.

And in Johns Creek, it’s the newest place to eat, shop, work, and live.

We’re talking about Medley, a new mixed-use community which officially opens with a three-day celebration beginning this Wednesday, October 28th. Located on more than 40 acres in Johns Creek (near the intersection of Medlock Bridge and McGinnis Ferry Roads), the development is described on its website as a "day-to-night destination," featuring 200,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and entertainment space along with townhomes, rentals, and plans for a boutique hotel. Medley was developed by the same team that created Alpharetta’s popular Avalon, which should give you an idea of what to expect there!

The grand opening celebration later this week will begin with a ticketed "Medley Unveiled" event on Wednesday evening, benefiting the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra. There’s a ribbon-cutting scheduled for Thursday morning at 10 a.m., and a family-friendly Halloween-themed Party On The Plaza on Friday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. — click here for more information.

We spent a few hours at Medley this morning, getting a first look at (and taste of!) some of the attractions there. Click the video player in this article to check it out!