Woman arrested in Paulding County sting after senior scammed out of $50K

The Brief Paulding County senior lost more than $50,000 over three months in an alleged FDIC federal impersonation scheme. Authorities arrested Zishan Zeng during a law enforcement sting as she allegedly attempted to collect an additional $35,000 payout. Paulding County sheriff's investigators are actively searching for a second suspect linked to the scam.



A Paulding County senior lost tens of thousands of dollars in a months-long phone scam before deputies stepped in to set up a sting operation and catch a suspect.

Paulding County fraud arrest

What we know:

Joanne Tarczewski claims she lost more than $50,000 over three months after falling victim to an alleged FDIC phone scam. Investigators said a caller posing as an agent from the U.S. Treasury convinced Tarczewski her bank account was compromised and promised to protect her money if she handed over cash.

After wiring money and buying gift cards worth close to $10,000 at the request of scammers, the senior citizen made a withdrawal of $40,000, before the scammer requested an additional $35,000. Bank officials noticed the unusually large transactions and alerted Tarczewski's daughter, who immediately contacted law enforcement.

Paulding County Sheriff's Office deputies coached Tarczewski to proceed with the planned $35,000 exchange. Undercover agents and deputies stationed inside the meeting location took suspect Zishan Zeng into custody during the exchange. Zeng now faces four counts including charges of theft by deception and exploitation of elder persons.

"The guy called, and he said, 'Well, we got somebody to come pick up the money. You have to meet us. I'll give you the location,'" recalled the victim.

Senior details emotional toll

What they're saying:

Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson urged residents to stay vigilant against callers posing as federal agencies. "Where the caller says that your bank has been compromised," Henson explained, describing how scammers gain immediate trust.

Tarczewski, who chose to conceal her face, explained that unauthorized charges on her account made her vulnerable to the fraud. She kept the situation hidden from her family while living under constant emotional pressure.

"Three months. You know, you live under strain constantly because you're saying, are they real?" Tarczewski said. "I'm still upset over it. You know, it wore me out. Yeah, there's a lesson. But I can't believe I got scammed."

Prior to the big money drops, she said she bought gift cards and wired money to the scammers.

Unidentified secondary suspect

What we don't know:

Investigators have not publicly named or located a second suspect believed to be involved in operating the scheme.

Authorities have not confirmed whether Tarczewski will be able to recover the money previously handed over during the earlier phases of the scam.

Protecting elderly relatives

What you can do:

Sheriff's officials encourage family members to check in regularly with elderly relatives regarding their financial accounts and suspicious calls.

Federal agencies and legitimate financial institutions will never demand cash handoffs or wire transfers to secure compromised accounts. Anyone who suspects fraudulent activity should contact local law enforcement immediately.