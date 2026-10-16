Wanted suspect found hiding in southeast Atlanta basement, police say

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The Brief Atlanta Police arrested wanted suspect Jerontae Dupree after finding him hiding in a Glenwood Avenue basement on Oct. 7. Dupree was taken into custody on outstanding DeKalb County warrants for four counts of entering an automobile, criminal trespass, and theft by taking. Police said Dupree faces additional charges in Fulton County and has faced dozens of past charges across both jurisdictions.



A wanted suspect facing dozens of previous charges across metro Atlanta was arrested after officers found him hiding inside the basement of his southeast Atlanta home, police announced.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said its officers were searching for wanted person Jerontae Dupree on Oct. 7.

While patrolling along Glenwood Avenue SE, officers spotted Dupree and watched him enter a home where he lived.

Officers entered the home and found Dupree hiding in the basement, taking him into custody without further incident.

Dupree was arrested on outstanding warrants out of DeKalb County charging him with four counts of entering an automobile, criminal trespass and theft by taking.

According to Atlanta police, Dupree is a familiar suspect to law enforcement and has faced dozens of charges dating back to 2019 in both Fulton and DeKalb County courts. Investigators confirmed he is also facing additional pending charges in Fulton County.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific nature of the pending Fulton County charges. Police have also not confirmed whether Dupree has been granted bond or which county jail facility is currently holding him.