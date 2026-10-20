Walton County softball coach arrested, accused of grooming a minor

The Brief A softball coach at Loganville Christian Academy and a travel team leader faces criminal charges over alleged grooming of a minor. David Boyle, defense attorney for Katie McDevitt, strongly disputed the claims and criticized the arrest warrant as extremely vague. Neither school leaders nor the Walton County Sheriff's Office returned calls regarding the ongoing investigation.



A Loganville Christian Academy softball coach was arrested on a charge of grooming a minor, prompting her defense attorney to challenge the vagueness of the warrant.

Loganville Christian Academy arrest

What we know:

Katie McDevitt was arrested on a charge of grooming a minor, according to her lawyer. McDevitt serves as a coach at Loganville Christian Academy and coaches a local softball travel team in Loganville. McDevitt’s name and picture currently are not on the school's website. She was reportedly placed on administrative leave.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not clarified the connection between the coach and the minor. The Walton County Sheriff's Office and Loganville Christian Academy did not return phone calls.

Defense attorney statement

What they're saying:

Attorney David Boyle declined an on-camera interview but issued a statement strongly disputing the accusation. "Ms. Katie McDevitt categorically denies these allegations and looks forward to defending herself in court," Boyle wrote. "The arrest warrant is extremely vague."

Boyle said the warrant fails to "identify the alleged victim or describe any sexual offense or attempted sexual conduct." He added that McDevitt cooperated with law enforcement investigators, surrendering her cell phone and computer to refute the charges.