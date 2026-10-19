Vidalia police investigation: Ex-sergeant charged with misusing Flock system
VIDALIA, Ga. - A former Vidalia Police Department sergeant faces criminal charges after state investigators said he repeatedly misused a law enforcement license plate reader system for personal reasons.
Vidalia police investigation
What we know:
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 37-year-old Santonio Wilcher of Lyons after an internal audit at the Vidalia Police Department.
Department leaders contacted state agents on Oct. 14 to look into potential employee misconduct.
Investigators determined Wilcher accessed the Flock Safety System multiple times for non-law enforcement reasons, according to the GBI.
Wilcher is no longer employed with the police department and was booked into the Toombs County Jail on two counts of misuse of a license plate reader system and violation of oath of office.
Legal process
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details regarding the specific searches Wilcher allegedly performed on the license plate system.
Officials also have not stated whether Wilcher turned himself in or was taken into custody by agents.
What's next:
Once agents finish the active investigation, the file will go to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which detailed the arrest, charges and investigative timeline in an official news release, as well as Special Agent in Charge Lindsey Wilkes and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Joe Hilton.