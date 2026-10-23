There's nothing 'sweet' about Paranoia Haunted House's 16th season

The Brief Paranoia Haunted House is one of Georgia's most popular walk-through haunted attractions, and is open on select nights through Halloween. Paranoia features a pair of walk-through haunted houses – which are named "Severed" and "Bloodlust" this year – and a monster-filled outdoor queue area. This is the 16th season for the award-winning haunt.



Most 16th birthdays are called "sweet" — but that's definitely not the word we'd use to describe one of North Georgia's scariest Halloween attractions!

We hope you were wearing your earplugs this morning, as we made a return visit to Paranoia Haunted House, the award-winning walk-through haunted attraction in Canton! It's hard not to scream your head off while visiting Paranoia, which actually features two separate haunted houses, along with a monster-filled outdoor queue area. And wait until you hear the names of this year's haunts: Severed and Bloodlust.

Pretty much says it all, right?

This is the 16th anniversary for Paranoia, which is open on select dates through Saturday, October 31st. Combo tickets for both walk-throughs are $35, and fast pass combo tickets are available for $60. For more information on dates, hours, and admission, click here.

Paranoia Haunted House is located at 2075 Marietta Highway in Canton. Brave enough to take a peek inside? Then click the video player in this article … if you dare!