Suspect in 2024 GA 400 road rage shooting arrested in New York City

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The Brief Police arrested Malvin Fajardo-Perez in New York City on Oct. 17 in connection with a September 2024 road rage shooting along GA 400. Investigators said Fajardo-Perez was driving a dark Tesla when he fired four rounds into another motorist's car, striking the victim in both arms. Detectives linked him to the Sandy Springs highway shooting following an investigation into a similar shooting in Cartersville months later.



A suspect wanted in connection with a 2024 road rage shooting that left a driver wounded on GA 400 has been tracked down and arrested in New York City, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:13 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2024, along northbound Georgia 400 near the Glenridge Connector. Sandy Springs police said a driver was involved in a road rage encounter with the driver of a dark-colored Tesla. During the altercation, the suspect fired four rounds into the victim's vehicle, striking the driver in both arms. The victim survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives worked to identify the gunman for months until a break in the case came in early 2025. On Feb. 14, 2025, the Cartersville Police Department arrested Malvin Fajardo-Perez following a separate shooting involving similar circumstances. Cartersville officers charged him with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and discharging a firearm near a public roadway.

Evidence uncovered during the Cartersville investigation established a direct link between Fajardo-Perez and the highway shooting in Sandy Springs. Sandy Springs detectives secured felony arrest warrants charging Fajardo-Perez with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree criminal damage to property, and discharging a firearm on or near a public roadway.

Authorities in New York City located and arrested Fajardo-Perez on Oct. 17.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the wounded driver or disclosed what initially triggered the altercation on GA 400.

Officials have also not revealed the specific ballistics or digital evidence that tied the Cartersville case to the Sandy Springs shooting, or what led Fajardo-Perez to New York prior to his arrest.