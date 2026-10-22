Suspect, 2 officers injured in Woodstock police shooting, officials say

The Brief A suspect and two Woodstock police officers were hospitalized Thursday evening following an officer-involved shooting, according to the police department. Officers were responding to a suspicious person call near Paden Street and Maple Street when gunfire erupted. Both officers sustained minor injuries, while the suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment.



A suspect was wounded, and two officers suffered minor injuries in a police shooting in Woodstock on Thursday evening, according to the department.

What we know:

Woodstock police officers were dispatched at approximately 6:48 p.m. to a call regarding a suspicious person near the intersection of Paden Street and Maple Street.

During the encounter between officers and the individual, shots were fired, and the suspect was injured, the department said.

Fire crews from the Woodstock Fire Department and Cherokee County Fire & Rescue rendered emergency medical aid at the scene. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Two Woodstock police officers sustained minor injuries and were also taken to a hospital for evaluation. No other officers were hurt, according to the department.

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Georgia State Patrol also responded to assist at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has been requested by the department to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or the officers involved.

Officials have not detailed what led up to the gunfire, who discharged their weapons, whether the suspect was armed, or the severity of the suspect's injuries.