Sunglasses worth $5K stolen from North Georgia outlet mall
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DAWSONVILLE, Ga. - Dawson County sheriff’s investigators are seeking help identifying a man accused of stealing about $5,000 worth of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut at North Georgia Outlet Mall.
What we know:
The theft happened around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information can contact Investigator Fore at sfore@dawsoncountysheriff.org or 706-344-3636. Tips can also be submitted to the confidential tip line at 706-265-4744.