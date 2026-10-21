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Sunglasses worth $5K stolen from North Georgia outlet mall

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Dawson County
Published October 21, 2026 12:45 PM EDT
Published October 21, 2026 12:45 PM EDT
article

Courtesy of Dawson County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • An unknown man allegedly stole about $5,000 worth of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut.
    • The theft was reported Sept. 27 at the North Georgia Outlet Mall in Dawsonville.
    • The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who recognizes the man to share a tip.

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. - Dawson County sheriff’s investigators are seeking help identifying a man accused of stealing about $5,000 worth of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut at North Georgia Outlet Mall.

What we know:

The theft happened around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Fore at sfore@dawsoncountysheriff.org or 706-344-3636. Tips can also be submitted to the confidential tip line at 706-265-4744.

The Source

  • Information provided by Dawson County Sheriff's Office. 

Dawson CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews