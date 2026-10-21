Subtropical storm Josephine forms in Atlantic: What it means for north Georgia

The Brief Subtropical Storm Josephine formed Wednesday off the East Coast and could reach 80 mph winds by Friday while staying offshore. The storm will transition into a post-tropical cyclone Thursday, bringing hazardous surf, rip currents, gusty winds and coastal flooding. No direct weather impacts are expected across metro Atlanta or north Georgia as the system tracks away from the United States.



Subtropical Storm Josephine formed Wednesday afternoon off the East Coast, becoming the latest named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

What we know:

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Josephine was located about 265 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm was moving north at 6 mph with a central pressure of 990 millibars.

Josephine is expected to strengthen, potentially reaching winds of 80 mph early Friday. However, forecasters expect the system to transition into a post-tropical cyclone by Thursday afternoon. Despite potentially reaching hurricane-force winds, Josephine is not forecast to become a hurricane.

A subtropical storm is a hybrid weather system that shares characteristics of both tropical storms and traditional low-pressure systems. These storms often have broader wind fields, with the strongest winds extending farther from the center.

Josephine’s tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 415 miles from its center. Although the storm is forecast to move northeast and away from the United States, dangerous surf, rip currents, gusty coastal winds and flooding remain concerns along portions of the East Coast.

No direct impacts are expected across metro Atlanta or north Georgia.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown which specific coastal communities outside Nantucket will face the most severe coastal flooding and dangerous surf.

Forecasters have not stated whether any official coastal watches or warnings will be issued for East Coast beaches.

It is not yet known where the post-tropical system will ultimately travel or dissipate after moving northeast away from the United States.

What's next:

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue tracking Josephine’s progress across the Atlantic.