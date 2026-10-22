Stonecrest water outage, motel incident and gunfire reported overnight

The Brief A water main break disrupted service in the Stonecrest area, with no estimate for when it would return to normal. DeKalb County police investigated an overnight incident at a motel on Glenferrie Road. A bullet struck a bedroom pillow at a home on Mitchell Street in southwest Atlanta; no one was in the room.



A water main break disrupted service in Stonecrest, DeKalb County police investigated an overnight incident at a motel, and gunfire struck a home in southwest Atlanta.

Water service disrupted in Stonecrest

What we know:

Some Stonecrest-area residents are experiencing interruptions in water service after a water main broke Wednesday near Ottaway Trail and Rock Springs Road in DeKalb County.

Repair crews worked overnight, but there was no estimate for when service would return to normal.

Police investigate incident at DeKalb motel

What we know:

DeKalb County police investigated an incident overnight at the Budgetel Inn and Suites on Glenferrie Road.

Several officers and the departmentâ€™s crime scene unit were at the motel. Further details were not available.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

Gunfire strikes southwest Atlanta home

What we know:

A bullet struck a home on Mitchell Street in southwest Atlanta overnight, Atlanta police said.

The round passed through a bedroom and hit a pillow. No one was in the room at the time.