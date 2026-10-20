Southwest Georgia awarded $12.5M grant to upgrade rail crossings, lines

The Brief Nearly $12.5 million in federal grant funding is headed to Central and Southwest Georgia to rehabilitate freight corridors and overhaul 40 road crossings. The Department of Transportation grant will upgrade short-line tracks serving Americus, Arlington, Bainbridge, Cordele, Cuthbert, and Dawson. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock helped secure the funding, pointing to improved crossing safety and local supply-chain reliability.



Nearly $12.5 million in federal grant funding has been awarded to upgrade rail infrastructure and improve dozens of street-level crossings across Central and Southwest Georgia, officials announced.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $12.495 million through its Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program.

It will help improve five short-line corridors under the Heart of Georgia and Georgia Southwestern Rail Corridor Improvement Project. Work will center on lines serving six communities, including Americus, Arlington, Bainbridge, Cordele, Cuthbert and Dawson.

Work includes replacing jointed rail with continuous welded rail, installing new ties, surfacing track, resurfacing 40 railroad crossings, renewing two turnouts, and installing trespasser-prevention technology.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock helped secure the funding with a letter of support to federal transportation leaders, advocating for the state's short-line network.

Federal lawmakers expanded the program under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to prioritize regional rail networks, and this award follows more than $60 million in rail funding previously secured for Georgia in 2024.

What they're saying:

Following the announcement, Warnock said the improvements will make daily travel safer while helping move goods across the state.

"Since coming to the Senate, I have been focused on strengthening rail safety and infrastructure in Georgia," Warnock said. "This latest grant will help reduce congestion, build new tracks, and strengthen existing rail infrastructure, making it safer, easier, and more efficient to move goods across our state."

What we don't know:

A construction start date and estimated completion timeline were not included in the release.