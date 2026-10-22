South Fulton leaders seek tighter rules for Flock camera data

The Brief South Fulton Mayor Carmelita Gomez and state Sen. Jaha Howard want to limit access to data collected by Flock license plate reader cameras and strengthen accountability. The officials cited reports that more than 40 law enforcement officers have been fired for using the cameras for personal reasons. A public town hall is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Southwest Arts Center. Howard said he hopes to have legislation ready for January.



South Fulton Mayor Carmelita Gomez and Sen. Jaha Howard say new safeguards are needed for the use of Flock cameras, which collect license plate reader data.

They want to reduce access to the information and increase accountability at the state, local and federal levels.

The push comes amid concerns about how the technology is being used. More than 40 law enforcement officials have been fired for using the cameras for personal reasons, the officials said.

Town hall planned

A public town hall is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Southwest Arts Center. Howard said he hopes to have legislation ready for January.

The town hall is intended to give residents a chance to discuss the cameras and hear from a panel of experts. Organizers said the panel will include public safety experts, a Flock representative and a Georgia Tech professor.

Howard said he has been meeting with people across his district and hopes to have legislation ready for January.