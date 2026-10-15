South Carolina man arrested after driving to meet child
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Jackson County booked 41-year-old Jefferson Stanly Piekarski on Monday morning after he drove from South Carolina to carry out illegal sexual acts with a child.
Jackson County child enticement charges
What we know:
Deputies arrested Jefferson Stanly Piekarski, 41, of Anderson, South Carolina, on Monday morning following an investigation into online solicitation. Authorities booked him on charges of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, Obscene Internet Contact with a Child, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Sodomy.
The sheriff's office confirmed Piekarski also faces counts of criminal attempt to commit child molestation and criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation. Investigators said the suspect drove directly from his home state to Georgia intending to engage in sexual activities with a child.
Unanswered questions in Jackson County
What we don't know:
Authorities have not disclosed the specific location where deputies arrested Piekarski or how they initially uncovered the online communications. Officials also have not shared the exact age of the targeted child or whether the suspect faces additional pending warrants in South Carolina.
Sheriff praises swift deputy action
What they're saying:
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office commended the team that tracked and apprehended the out-of-state suspect before any physical harm occurred. "Thank you to our investigators and deputies for their swift action. Our children matter!" the sheriff's office stated.
Jefferson Stanly Piekarski, 41, sits handcuffed inside a Jackson County Sheriff's Office patrol car following his arrest on charges including enticing a child for indecent purposes and attempted child molestation after driving from South Carolina to
Ongoing Jackson County investigation continues
What's next:
Investigators confirmed that the criminal probe remains active as deputies continue reviewing evidence tied to the cross-border trip. Piekarski remains in legal custody while formal court appearances and charging procedures move forward.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, which announced the arrest in an official statement detailing the suspect's cross-state travel, specific felony charges and ongoing investigation.