Shots fired near DNR game warden in Appling County; GBI investigating

The Brief A Georgia Department of Natural Resources game warden was uninjured after someone fired a gun in their vicinity Friday night in Appling County. State officials said the warden was on the property responding to an official complaint when the gunfire erupted. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to lead an independent investigation into the incident.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after someone fired a gun near a DNR game warden who was responding to a call Friday night in Appling County.

What we know:

According to the DNR, a game warden was on a property in Appling County responding to a complaint on Friday night.

While the officer was on the scene, an individual fired a weapon in the game warden's vicinity, state officials said. The game warden was not hit and was reported safe and uninjured.

Following the gunfire, the DNR requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to step in and conduct an independent probe into the encounter.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the game warden or the individual accused of firing the weapon.

State officials have also not disclosed the specific property address, the nature of the initial complaint, the caliber or type of firearm used, or whether anyone has been detained or charged.