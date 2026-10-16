Savannah Bananas returning to Truist Park for 2 games in 2027

article

The Brief Banana Ball is heading back to Atlanta next summer as the Savannah Bananas take over Truist Park on June 10 and June 11, 2027. Fans will see the Bananas square off against the Loco Beach Coconuts following three sellout games at the ballpark this past May. Registration for the 2027 ticket lottery is officially open through Oct. 31, with entry prices starting at $35.



Banana Ball is coming back to Truist Park. The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that the Savannah Bananas will return to Atlanta for a pair of games in June 2027.

What we know:

Viral baseball sensation the Savannah Bananas will take over Truist Park on Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11, 2027.

Both Atlanta matchups will feature the Bananas taking on the Loco Beach Coconuts.

This upcoming summer series builds on three consecutive sellout games at Truist Park in May, which drew tens of thousands of fans to Cobb County for the team's fast-paced rules, in-game dance routines, and high-energy antics.

Banana Ball Owner Jesse Cole told the Associated Press that Disney has produced a documentary showing the growth of the team and the ball.

Across the broader 2027 tour, the team is also taking Banana Ball international with scheduled stops in Canada and Mexico, alongside games at 23 Major League Baseball stadiums and 10 football venues, according to The Associated Press.

What we don't know:

Game start times for the June 10 and June 11 matchups at Truist Park have not yet been announced.

Organizers have also not specified the exact date when the random ticket drawing will take place or when selected fans will be notified to purchase seats.

Additionally, officials have not released the full ticket pricing tiers, household purchase limits, special guest rosters, or broadcast and streaming plans for the Atlanta series.

What's next:

Since demand routinely exceeds stadium capacity, tickets will not be sold through traditional box office sales.

Registration for the 2027 Banana Ball Ticket Lottery is officially open and will accept submissions through Saturday, Oct. 31, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Tickets start at $35.

A random drawing will take place before the event for the opportunity to buy available seats. Fans selected in the lottery will be contacted directly with purchase instructions and next steps.

Supporters can join the ticket lottery list online at BananaBall.com.