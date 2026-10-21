Ryan Cameron to make history at Campbell High

The Brief Atlanta broadcaster Ryan Cameron will be the first Black man honored on Campbell High School’s Hall of Fame wall. The school will unveil permanent artwork honoring Cameron on Thursday. Cameron will also lead the school’s homecoming parade and receive recognition at Friday’s football game.



Ryan Cameron, an Atlanta broadcaster and media personality, will make history at Cobb County’s Campbell High School. He will become the first Black man added to the school’s Hall of Fame wall during a ceremony Thursday.

What we know:

The tribute will include permanent artwork recognizing Cameron’s legacy. Garrick Wilson, the school’s director of music technology, helped organize the honor. He said the display will give students a daily reminder of what they can achieve.

Giving back to his school

What they're saying:

Wilson said Cameron supports Campbell’s music technology program and has encouraged some students to pursue careers in the field. He said students are often surprised to learn Cameron graduated from their school.

Cameron will also serve as grand marshal of Campbell’s homecoming parade and receive special recognition at Friday night’s football game.