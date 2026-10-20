Roommate killed trying to stop suicide attempt in Coweta County

The Brief A Coweta County woman faces involuntary manslaughter charges after her roommate died during a struggle over a handgun. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Briana Nicole Roberts inside an apartment at Creekside at White Oak Apartments last Thursday. Investigators stated the victim attempted to stop Roberts from turning the firearm on herself before the gun discharged.



A 27-year-old woman is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after her roommate was fatally shot during a fight over a gun in Coweta County.

Coweta County apartment shooting

What we know:

Coweta County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Creekside at White Oak Apartments last Thursday night. First responders found the victim's body just inside the front door of the home. The victim died at the scene.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Briana Nicole Roberts at the apartment. According to an incident report, Roberts told deputies that she and her roommate had gotten into an argument that night.

Roberts stated that she went to retrieve a handgun and attempted to point the firearm at herself. When the victim rushed forward to stop her and wrestle the gun away, the firearm discharged, th bullet struck and killed the roommate.

Deputies charged Roberts with involuntary manslaughter.

Potential additional criminal charges

What we don't know:

Sheriff's officials have not publicly released the name of the victim. Investigators have also not indicated whether Roberts will face additional charges as they continue to sift through evidence.

Active case status

What's next:

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office stated that the homicide investigation remains active as detectives analyze physical evidence from the scene.

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