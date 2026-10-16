Ron Gant stepping away from Good Day Atlanta after 14 years

Next Wednesday, October 21st, will be Ron Gant’s final day on Good Day Atlanta.

For the past 14 years, Ron has been a staple of our mornings—bringing warmth, grace, and smiles into homes across North Georgia. From his unforgettable days on the field with the Braves to every single morning here on FOX 5, Ron has truly become a part of our extended family.

While we'll miss him tremendously in the studio, Ron has decided to step away to focus on what matters most: spending quality time with his mom and family.

We want to thank Ron from the bottom of our hearts for 14 incredible years of dedication, leadership, and friendship. And to our viewers, thank you for loving and supporting Ron every step of the way.

The good news? Ron isn't leaving Atlanta! You’ll still see him around town, on the golf course, and continuing his work with the Braves.

Please join us in celebrating Ron between now and next Wednesday, and share your favorite memories and warm wishes!