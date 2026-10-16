Residents escape late-night house fire in Roswell, officials say

The Brief Residents escaped without injury after a fire broke out at a Roswell home overnight. Firefighters responded around 11 p.m. to Smead Court to find smoke pouring from the doorway. Fire investigators were dispatched to determine the cause as officials urged residents to test smoke alarms.



Several residents escaped without injury overnight after a fire broke out inside a home in Roswell, according to fire officials.

What we know:

Firefighters received a call around 11 p.m. reporting a house fire on Smead Court near

When crews arrived at the scene, smoke was coming from the doorway of the residence. Firefighters confirmed that everyone inside the home had already made it out safely before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported. Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine what sparked the blaze.

What they're saying:

With colder weather settling across North Georgia, Roswell Fire Capt. Chad Miller reminded residents about home heating and fire safety.

"One of the most important things that somebody can do at home is to make sure that they have working smoke alarms inside of their house," Miller said. "So ensuring that you have working smoke alarms, making sure that you test your smoke alarms at least monthly and change the batteries out when they’re required to be changed, which is usually every six months or so."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire. Officials have also not specified the total number of people displaced or the estimated financial damage to the home.