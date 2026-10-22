Police search for man who allegedly pulled gun over stolen beer in Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on someone after stealing a beer from a gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. Investigators said after being confronted outside for not paying, the man walked back inside and pointed a firearm under his arm at the victim. The suspect drove away in a silver BMW, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information.



Police are looking for a man after a confrontation over an unpaid beer led to a gun being pulled Tuesday morning at a northwest Atlanta gas station on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to police, a man took a beer from the Shell gas station store on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW around 11:25 a.m. and walked out.

When a victim followed him outside to demand payment, the man came back inside with a firearm.

Officers said he placed the gun under his arm with the muzzle pointed right at the victim before driving away in a silver BMW.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect's name or a physical description beyond the surveillance photos and video released from inside the store.

Investigators have also not shared the license plate number or specific model year of the silver BMW.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $5,000 by calling 404-577-8477, submitting a tip online at stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 Tips mobile app, or texting "CSGA" along with the tip to 738477.