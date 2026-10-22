Pickens deputies search for wanted man after traffic stop

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The Brief Pickens County deputies deployed K-9 units and drones Tuesday night to search for a wanted suspect who ran from a traffic stop. Authorities identified the suspect as Barry Young, who faces active aggravated assault and other felony warrants from outside jurisdictions. Deputies cleared the search area along Mullinax Road and believe Young may have managed to catch a ride out of the immediate area.



Pickens County deputies are searching for a man wanted on felony aggravated assault warrants after he took off from a traffic stop on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Deputies launched a large-scale search across the Hinton community after identifying the driver who ran from the stop as Barry Young.

The sheriff's office noted that while Young is wanted for aggravated assault and other serious felonies, all of his warrants stem from outside counties.

Deputies brought in tracking dogs and drones to sweep the area, focusing on neighborhoods around Mullinax Road and Hill City. By 11:30 p.m., search teams cleared the zone after learning Young had been asking people for a ride before law enforcement arrived. Deputies believe Young is no longer in the immediate Hinton area.

Deputies describe Young as about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 195 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and a ball cap.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released Young's age or specified which law enforcement agencies hold the active aggravated assault warrants against him.

Officials have also not confirmed whether anyone gave Young a ride or what direction he may have traveled.

What you can do:

Residents are urged to stay alert, keep their vehicles and homes secured, and avoid approaching anyone matching Young's description.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting "PSOtip" along with the information to 847411.