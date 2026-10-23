Peachtree Road Race ‘Iron Man’ Bill Thorn dies at 96

The Brief Bill Thorn ran every Peachtree Road Race from its start in 1970 through 2023. He was also one of Georgia’s most accomplished high school coaches, helping schools win 42 state championships over a 65-year career. Thorn was 96.



Atlanta is mourning Bill Thorn, the longtime runner known as the "Iron Man" of the Peachtree Road Race, who ran the event every year from its inaugural race in 1970 through 2023.

What we know:

Thorn crossed the finish line for the final time in 2023. In an interview that year, he reflected on how aging had changed his running.

"All the things going on now are new to me because everything changes once you get older and realize that the body can’t keep doing what it’s always done," Thorn said.

Thorn also built a remarkable career as a high school coach. During 65 years of coaching, he helped Georgia schools win 42 state championships.

Thorn was 96. He will be remembered for his commitment to the Peachtree Road Race and his impact on generations of student athletes.