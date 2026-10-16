Pastors threaten TV stations boycott over Jackson's Secoriea Turner ad

The Brief A coalition of Atlanta clergy and civil rights leaders is threatening to boycott broadcast stations airing a controversial Rick Jackson campaign ad. Community advocates argue the political commercial exploits the 2020 killing of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner for campaign fundraising. Federal Communications Commission regulations prevent television and radio stations from censoring or rejecting campaign commercials submitted by qualified candidates.



Faith and civil rights leaders gathered Friday in Buckhead to demand that broadcasters pull a Rick Jackson campaign commercial centered on the 2020 death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

Atlanta leaders target commercial

What we know:

A coalition including the Concerned Black Clergy, the NAACP, the Save Our City Coalition and Turner family attorneys warned Friday that they will boycott local television and radio stations that air the spot. Demonstrators chanted "Take it down!" as organizers declared the commercial goes too far.

Community organizers stated they intend to hold both the Rick Jackson campaign and media outlets accountable for broadcasting the controversial political message.

Broadcasters face federal regulations

The backstory:

Armed vigilantes shot and killed 8-year-old Secoriea Turner in 2020 during the administration of former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Critics argued Bottoms failed to command order during that period.

While community groups demand stations silence the political commercial immediately, broadcast stations operate under strict federal rules. The Federal Communications Commission does not allow broadcast stations to censor or reject political ads.

Faith leaders condemn exploitation

What they're saying:

Advocates and attorneys described the advertisement as inhumane, exploitative and harmful to the grieving family.

Rev. Shanan W. Jones, president of the Concerned Black Clergy, issued a direct warning to broadcast stations. "They are fundraising, they are building commerce on the blood of this child and it is wrong," Jones said.

"We are standing here to say it must stop and this is our message to our friends in the media," Jones said. "If you do not demand that they send you another-if you do not silence it."

"We have no other choice than to preach from our pulpits to silence you," Jones added. "To cut you off."

Rev. Wendy Torres of the Save Our City Coalition highlighted the emotional toll on Turner's mother. "It is unconscionable to think about this woman and her family sitting in her home and she can not even watch television for the fear that she may hear her own voice screaming over her child," Torres said.

Family attorney Shean Williams also condemned the candidate's strategy. "The only thing he has done is stolen their image , their pain their tragedy and he has used it for his political gain," Williams said.

Another speaker at the demonstration challenged the campaign directly. "You owe this mother and the community of Atlanta and Georgia the decency to take down this ad," the speaker said.

Campaign response remains unanswered

What we don't know:

Representatives for the Rick Jackson campaign have not publicly responded to the boycott demands or indicated whether they plan to alter the commercial.

Atlanta television and radio station operators have not announced whether they will seek any formal guidance or relief from federal regulators regarding the dispute.