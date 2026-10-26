Ossoff, Bottoms urge early voting at Atlanta church

The Brief Sen. Jon Ossoff and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms urged worshippers at Dream Center Church of Atlanta to vote early and in person. Secretary of state candidate Penny Brown Reynolds also spoke at the church, calling on the congregation to vote. Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to campaign in Atlanta Wednesday. Harris is expected to speak at the Democratic Party gala Friday.



With Election Day set for Nov. 3, Democratic candidates gathered at an Atlanta church Sunday to encourage early voting.

What we know:

Ossoff, the incumbent U.S. senator, and Bottoms, a former Atlanta mayor running for governor, urged the congregation at Dream Center Church of Atlanta to make their voices heard by voting early and in person.

Penny Brown Reynolds, a judge running for secretary of state, also took to the pulpit and called on worshippers to vote.

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What they're saying:

During the remarks, Ossoff referred to $100 million spent against him and his family and said, "When somebody puts up $100 million against your name, against your family’s name, and you are still standing, you know, it’s nothing but the grace of God." He added, "The time has come for us to pick up our power and rebuke this obscenity."

What's next:

Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to be in Atlanta on Wednesday as Democrats make a final midterm campaign push. Harris is expected to remain in Georgia through Friday, when she is scheduled to speak at the Democratic Party gala.