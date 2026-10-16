New hotel makes 'checking out' Lawrenceville a breeze

The Brief The Lawrence Hotel is an upscale boutique hotel located in downtown Lawrenceville which began welcoming in guests earlier this year. The Hilton Tapestry property features 120 guest rooms and suites, two dining concepts, and more than 6,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event and meeting space. One of those dining concepts is Bellfire, named in honor of Lawrenceville’s bell tower and firehouse and built around a fusion of Mediterranean and Southern flavors.



Fall is a great time to "check in" on Lawrenceville — and thanks to a new addition to the city’s downtown area, we mean that phrase literally!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours exploring The Lawrence Hotel, a Hilton Tapestry property which began welcoming in guests earlier this year.

The four-story hotel features 120 guest rooms and suites, two dining concepts, and more than 6,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event and meeting space — and it’s all located steps away from the vibrant Lawrenceville square.

Executives with NorthPointe Hospitality Management & Development say the project has been a true partnership with the city, and is a way to invest in the future of Lawrenceville.

Of course, part of our focus this morning was on the food (we do love to eat here at Good Day Atlanta!), which meant we got a private tasting of the delicious cuisine at Bellfire with executive chef Dominic Simpson.

Named in honor of Lawrenceville’s bell tower and firehouse, the menu is built around a fusion of Mediterranean and Southern flavors. Meanwhile, Old Nick’s is described as a "courtyard retreat" with a full bar, cozy seating areas, and small plates and sandwiches — and it’s named after Lawrenceville’s town mule in the early 1900s!

The Lawrence Hotel is located at 120 East Crogan Street — for more information, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Lawrenceville, "checking out" the new property!