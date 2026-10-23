Multiple crashes, Brookhaven house fire reported overnight

The Brief Several vehicles were involved in a crash at 14th Street and Oakwood Drive in Midtown around midnight. A deadly crash on southbound Interstate 85 near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road shut down the highway for several hours early Friday. Firefighters battled a three-story house fire in Brookhaven early Friday; no one was injured.



Several overnight incidents in metro Atlanta included two crashes and a house fire. Authorities were investigating the wrecks, while firefighters continued working to extinguish hot spots at a Brookhaven home that caught fire while under construction.

Several vehicles involved in Midtown crash

What we know:

Several vehicles were involved in a crash around midnight at 14th Street and Oakwood Drive in Midtown. Cobb County police and Atlanta police responded to the scene. The vehicles were badly damaged.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

Deadly crash shuts down southbound I-85

What we know:

Police were investigating a deadly crash on southbound Interstate 85 near the Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road exit. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, and the interstate was shut down for several hours. All lanes have since reopened.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. It is also unknown what led to the deadly crash.

Fire damages Brookhaven home under construction

What we know:

Fire crews were working to put out hot spots after a three-story home caught fire around 2 a.m. Friday on Surrey Lane in Brookhaven. The property was under construction, and no one was injured.

Crews switched to a defensive strategy to fight the flames. A neighbor said the large response was unusual for the typically quiet street. The home had recently been completed and was scheduled to close in about a week, the neighbor said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.