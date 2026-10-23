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Multiple crashes, Brookhaven house fire reported overnight

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published October 23, 2026 5:35 AM EDT
Published October 23, 2026 5:35 AM EDT
Multiple crashes, Brookhaven house fire reported overnight
Multiple crashes, Brookhaven house fire reported overnight

Multiple crashes, Brookhaven house fire reported overnight

Overnight incidents across metro Atlanta included a crash involving several vehicles in Midtown, a deadly wreck that shut down southbound Interstate 85 near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road for several hours and a fire at a three-story home under construction in Brookhaven. All I-85 lanes have reopened, and no one was injured in the Brookhaven fire.

The Brief

    • Several vehicles were involved in a crash at 14th Street and Oakwood Drive in Midtown around midnight.
    • A deadly crash on southbound Interstate 85 near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road shut down the highway for several hours early Friday.
    • Firefighters battled a three-story house fire in Brookhaven early Friday; no one was injured.

ATLANTA - Several overnight incidents in metro Atlanta included two crashes and a house fire. Authorities were investigating the wrecks, while firefighters continued working to extinguish hot spots at a Brookhaven home that caught fire while under construction.

Several vehicles involved in Midtown crash

What we know:

Several vehicles were involved in a crash around midnight at 14th Street and Oakwood Drive in Midtown. Cobb County police and Atlanta police responded to the scene. The vehicles were badly damaged. 

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led to the crash or if anyone was injured. 

Deadly crash shuts down southbound I-85

What we know:

Police were investigating a deadly crash on southbound Interstate 85 near the Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road exit. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, and the interstate was shut down for several hours. All lanes have since reopened. 

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. It is also unknown what led to the deadly crash. 

Fire damages Brookhaven home under construction

What we know:

Fire crews were working to put out hot spots after a three-story home caught fire around 2 a.m. Friday on Surrey Lane in Brookhaven. The property was under construction, and no one was injured.

Crews switched to a defensive strategy to fight the flames. A neighbor said the large response was unusual for the typically quiet street. The home had recently been completed and was scheduled to close in about a week, the neighbor said. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source

  • FOX 5 Atlanta crews responded to each incident. Preliminary information was provided by involved police and fire departments. 

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