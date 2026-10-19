Midnight shooting ends in Salem Road McDonald's drive-thru arrest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A 26-year-old Lakeland, Florida, woman is recovering at a local hospital after deputies found her shot multiple times in a Covington McDonald's drive-thru on Salem Road on Oct. 17.
Newton County shooting arrest
What we know:
Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a 26-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the McDonald's drive-thru at about 1 a.m.
Investigators determined the shooting was domestic-related and happened before she pulled up to the restaurant.
Deputies arrested the victim’s husband, Yovani Lopez-Esquivel, 25, of Covington.
Authorities charged Lopez-Esquivel with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, false imprisonment, terroristic threats under the Family Violence Act and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Salem Road McDonald's incident
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released details on what led up to the domestic violence incident or the initial location of the shooting.
Officials have also not provided an update on Trejo's current medical condition.
Domestic violence investigation details
What they're saying:
Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office extended their appreciation to the Covington Police Department for assisting with the ongoing investigation.
Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact Investigator Alberto at oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org, or leave an anonymous tip at 678-625-1585 or anonymoustipline@newtonsheriffga.org.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Newton County Sheriff's Office, who provided details in an official news release.