Midnight shooting ends in Salem Road McDonald's drive-thru arrest

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The Brief A Newton County woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a Covington drive-thru Oct. 17. Authorities arrested her husband for aggravated assault and terroristic threats following the domestic shooting. Deputies continue to investigate the pre-arrival shooting with assistance from local police.



A 26-year-old Lakeland, Florida, woman is recovering at a local hospital after deputies found her shot multiple times in a Covington McDonald's drive-thru on Salem Road on Oct. 17.

Newton County shooting arrest

What we know:

Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a 26-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the McDonald's drive-thru at about 1 a.m.

Investigators determined the shooting was domestic-related and happened before she pulled up to the restaurant.

Deputies arrested the victim’s husband, Yovani Lopez-Esquivel, 25, of Covington.

Authorities charged Lopez-Esquivel with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, false imprisonment, terroristic threats under the Family Violence Act and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Salem Road McDonald's incident

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details on what led up to the domestic violence incident or the initial location of the shooting.

Officials have also not provided an update on Trejo's current medical condition.

Domestic violence investigation details

What they're saying:

Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office extended their appreciation to the Covington Police Department for assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact Investigator Alberto at oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org, or leave an anonymous tip at 678-625-1585 or anonymoustipline@newtonsheriffga.org.