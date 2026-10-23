Metro Atlanta students explore careers through Disney, Delta

The Brief Fifty local students were selected for the first Disney Dreamers Academy class. The program will offer mentorship, career exploration and leadership development, with experiences at Walt Disney World starting in 2027. Delta Dream Flight took 160 students to Mobile, Alabama, to tour an Airbus manufacturing facility and learn about aviation careers.



Metro Atlanta students will have new opportunities to explore careers and develop leadership skills through programs backed by Walt Disney World and Delta Air Lines.

Disney Dreamers Academy selects 50 local students

What we know:

Walt Disney World and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta celebrated 50 local students selected for the first Disney Dreamers Academy class.

The program will provide mentorship, career exploration and leadership development through experiences in students’ communities and at Disney World, beginning in 2027.

Delta Dream Flight takes students to Mobile

What we know:

Delta’s Dream Flight program has introduced young people to aviation careers for 26 years. This year, 160 students flew to Mobile, Alabama, where they toured an Airbus manufacturing facility.

Students explored career paths including piloting, aircraft maintenance and in-flight service.